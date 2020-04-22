Mohanlal, the complete actor of Indian cinema recently wrote a blog titled 'We Shall Overcome', and it proves why he is a superstar in real life too. In the blog, Mohanlal narrates the hopes of people in India who were eagerly waiting for a free world after the 21-day lockdown which was initially imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Freedom: The ultimate high

In his post, the Pulimurugan actor turned philosophical and revealed that one would realize the worth of something only when we lose them miserably.

"Sometimes, human beings will realize the worth of something when we lose them. The same theory applies to freedom as well. Just think how free were we before the coronavirus outbreak," wrote Mohanlal.

The actor detailed how desperately people in India were waiting to step into a new day where no barriers prevail in society due to COVID-19.

"Entire India was waiting to welcome a new day after the lockdown. We wished to visit the places where we have spent our beautiful moments. We eagerly waited to see our friends and hoped to spend some nice moments with them. We were all awaiting to travel beyond boundaries. We were all waiting to complete the things we have not completed. But our nation's head revealed that the day has not arrived. So, I am requesting everyone to show some more patience. You should show this patience to you, for us, and for the wellbeing of the entire nation," added Mohanlal.

Mohanlal fans awaiting the release of Marakkar

In the meantime, Mohanlal fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan. The film is made with a mammoth budget, and it also stars Manju Warrier, Prabhu Ganesan, Arjun Sarja, Pranav Mohanlal, Suneil Shetty, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in other prominent roles.

The makers of Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham were planning to release the movie on March 26. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, they were compelled to postpone the release of this flick indefinitely.