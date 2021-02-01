The wait is over, and finally, the makers of Mohanlal's new movie 'Aaraattu' has unveiled the first look poster of the movie. The poster shows Mohanlal's still in a fight scene, and the actor can be seen enacting a pose from Kalaripayattu, a popular martial art in Kerala.

Aaraattu: Expectations reaching sky high

The new poster has already gone viral on online spaces, and audiences are praising Mohanlal for maintaining such a good physique even in his sixties.

'Aaraattu' is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. This is not the first time that Unnikrishnan and Mohanlal are joining hands for a movie, and the duo has previously worked together in blockbuster flicks that include Madambi, Villain, and Grandmaster.

As Unnikrishnan and Mohanlal are uniting again for a movie, audiences have huge expectations for 'Aaraattu'. The first look poster also indicates that 'Aaraattu' will be such a film that will explore the stardom of Mohanlal to the fullest.

In 'Aaraattu', Mohanlal is playing the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan. In the film, the superstar will be seen driving a vintage black Mercedes-Benz with 2255 on the number plate, a reference to Mohanlal's iconic dialogue from his yesteryear blockbuster Rajavinte Makan. The film will showcase the story of Gopan who travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad for a particular mission.

Aaraattu: A film with an ensemble star cast

'Aaraattu' is a movie loaded with an ensemble star cast. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, KGF fame Garuda Ram, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Ravikumar, Raghavan, Indrans, Nandhu, Malavika Menon, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swasika, and Johny Antony in other prominent roles.

'Aaraattu' is produced by B Unnikrishnan himself. Rahul Raj has composed the music for this film, while the editing is handled by Shameer Mohammed. The film is expected to hit the screens on August 12, 2021.