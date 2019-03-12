Mohanlal, the Complete Actor of Malayalam Cinema, received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. After receiving the award, the actor shared some photos from the ceremony and thanked the almighty for guiding him in his career.

"Received Padma Bhushan, The Third Highest Civilian Award from The Honorable President of India, with sheer jubilation. I express my fervent gratitude to the Omnipotent Power above and also each well-wisher, who has directly or indirectly been a part of my journey. Truly rapturous with this inimitable moment," Mohanlal wrote on his Facebook page.

Even though Mohanlal's post received positive responses from everywhere, a section of social media users started brutally trolling the actor stating that he has obtained the third highest civilian honour just because of his bonding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per these social media users, Mohanlal is an ardent RSS supporter, but he is refraining himself from revealing this in front of the general public fearing protests from his fans.

It should be also noted that Mohanlal had met PM Modi a few months back to inform about the charity services offered by Viswa Santhi Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after his parents. Social media users allege that Viswa Santhi Foundation has some Sangh Parivar names in its board, and this factor has also played a crucial role behind these rising number of trolls.

In the meantime, Mammootty fans have started claiming that he is much deserving than Mohanlal to procure this honour. As per Mammootty fans, the actor's close association with CPI(M) is the main reason why which he was not named in the Padma award winners list.

On the acting front, Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his big budget venture 'Lucifer'. The film directed by Prithviraj will be released on March 28, and it will feature Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a crooked politician. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi and Kalabhavan Shajon in other prominent roles.