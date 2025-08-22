Mohanlal recently starred in a jewellery ad for Vinsmera Jewels that made social media go into a tizzy. Directed by Prakash Varma, the ad had Mohanlal bringing out his feminine side to the forefront. When the man known for his macho and super masculine roles in films adorned jewellery, appreciating his beauty; it not only challenged stereotypes but even broke the internet.

The ad directed by his 'Thudarum' co-star started a massive debate on social media too. While everyone hailed Mohanlal for breaking the stereotype, some also dropped negative reviews on the ad. But, the superstar remained unfazed. He emphasised on how there is a feminine side in every human being, including the men.

Mohanlal on doing the ad

Mohanlal added how when one puts on a watch or a ring, even men look into the mirror to enjoy the sight. He asserted that even men want to look good and the ad brought out just that.

"There is a woman inside all of us. When we put on jewellery, when we put on a watch or a ring, we look in the mirror and enjoy our beauty. Everyone wants to look good in front of others," he told Manorama news. The prolific actor further said that he is a person who loves jewellery and even wearing it.

"What was done in the advertisement was to bring out the woman inside of us; it was done brilliantly. I am a person who loves jewellery, and I love wearing jewellery," he added.

What the ad showed?

The jewellery brand ad showed Mohanlal sneaking out from a shoot to wear jewellery and get decked up. When the director walks in on him, he is surprised to see the actor appreciating himself and the beauty looking into the mirror.

"We wanted to explore the possibility of understanding the feminine and masculine fluidity within genders," the director Prakash said in an interview. "Since Lalettan was already signed on as the brand ambassador, it felt logical to get him to enjoy the jewellery himself by adorning it, as opposed to him just endorsing it as a regular celebrity ad would traditionally do," he told Indian Express.