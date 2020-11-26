Mollywood is known as the treasure house of talents, and the Malayalam film industry has produced some of the most brilliant actors and technicians in India. Interestingly, these stars have not only shined on the big screen, but they have also found time to reach our household via the mini screen.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five Mollywood stars who marked their presence felt by hosting television shows.

Jagadeesh

Jagadeesh is one of the most popular comedy actors in Mollywood known for his brilliant performances in movies like Godfather, In Harihar Nagar, and Simhavalan Menon. The actor is now very active in television shows, and he is a permanent judge in the Comedy Stars show.

Mukesh

Mukesh who is now a member of the Kerala legislative assembly can be considered as a pioneer from Mollywood who hosted a television show. The actor initially hosted the Kodeeshwaran program on Surya TV, and later came back with the Deal or No Deal show.

KPAC Lalitha

KPAC Lalitha is one of the most impeccable actors in Mollywood, and she has immortalized several roles on the big screen. And now, she is a household name among television viewers; all credit goes to her acting in the serial Thatteem Mutteem.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal entered the mini screen by hosting the reality show Bigg Boss. The first edition of the Bigg Boss became a huge hit, and Mohanlal's anchoring received positive responses from all corners. The second edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam did not go as planned due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the show was cancelled midway.

Suresh Gopi