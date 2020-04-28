It was around a few days back that Dulquer Salmaan, the young Mollywood star was brutally attacked on social media for acting and producing the movie 'Varane Avashyamundu'. In the movie, there is a scene where Suresh Gopi calls a dog 'Prabhakara', and people who misinterpreted the context claimed that the film was trying to tarnish LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

As social media attack crossed all boundaries of obscenity, Dulquer Salmaan himself came forward and made it clear that the controversial remark was actually a reference to an iconic dialogue in the 1988 movie Pattana Pravesham.

Social media attacks Mammootty

In the meantime, a section of extreme Tamil people has started attacking Mammootty for allegedly putting LTTE in the bad light in his movie 'Mission 90 days' which was released in 2007. The film directed by Major Ravi portrayed the investigation of an NIA officer to uncover the mysteries of the Rajiv Gandhi murder case.

Now, social media is flooded with posts claiming that both Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty are trying to tarnish the identity of Tamil speaking people. Some people even went ahead and claimed that movies of Mammootty and Dulquer should be banned in Tamil Nadu.

Suresh Gopi also facing the heat

Suresh Gopi is also facing a brutal social media attack for delivering alleged anti-Tamil dialogue in Varane Avashyamundu. In the movie, Suresh Gopi played the character of Major Unnikrishnan, and his pet dog's name is Prabhakaran. In one scene, Suresh Gopi calls his dog 'Prabhakara' in the most hilarious manner, and it has apparently irked a section of Tamil speaking people who consider LTTE leader Prabhakaran as their guardian angel. Some people even claimed that they are going to rename their dog as Suresh Gopi.

However, neither Suresh Gopi nor Mammootty has not reacted to the controversies that are now creating a stir on social media platforms.