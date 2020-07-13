Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has shared a collage of rare and unseen pictures with his son Pranav on his birthday. The senior Mollywood actor wondered aloud that his little man is not so little any more.

Pranav Mohanlal was born on 13 July 1990 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala in India. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of New South Wales in Australia. He entered the film industry as a child artist with Onnaman in 2002 and later appeared in movies like Punarjani and Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.

He turned assistant director and work in projects like Papanasam and Life of Josutty in 2015. He debuted as a hero with Aadhi in 2018 and he had his next release Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu in 2019. He will be next seen in Hridayam. He is also playing a crucial role in his father Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Pranav Mohanlal is turning 30 today and he is celebrating the day at home with much fanfare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His father Mohanlal took to his Twitter account to wish him. The superstar tweeted a picture and wrote, "My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday @impranavlal."

Many people, who were impressed with Mohanlal's post, circulated the photo and wished Pranav Mohanlal and said that they are waiting for the release of Hridayam. Cinematographer Thirunavukarasu tweeted, "Happy Birthday @impranavlal. Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever #HBDPranavMohanlal."

Pranav Mohanlal may be a son of the superstar and might have got a huge fan following due to his acting. But he maintains a low-profile lifestyle and avoids the media. When asked about it he once said, "I don't hate media. It is just that I believe that people have nothing to gain from [knowing] my personal life."