Fans of Mohanlal all across the globe are now eagerly awaiting the release of his mega-budget movie 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' which is expected to hit the theaters on March 26, 2020. The film has already succeeded in creating huge pre-release hype; all credit goes to the brilliant visuals which were portrayed in the recently released trailer.

Mohanlal's words elevate the expectations to new heights

Now, Mohanlal has revealed some exclusive details about 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham'. In a recent event organized by Mathrubhumi, Mohanlal said that Marakkar will be a movie that is very realistic, especially in portraying war sequences in the sea.

"This is not a comedy time pass movie. This film is very emotional. While shooting war sequences, we have used several resources that Mollywood has never exploited. The film's duration is almost three hours, and the entire crew has tried their best to make it special in all means. And moreover, apart from repeating the same old history, the director has used his creative freedom while crafting this movie," said Mohanlal.

The Complete Actor revealed that this movie could have been shot in one year, but the crew completed the entire filming within 100 days. He added that 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' is dedicated to the Indian Navy, as Kunjali Marakkar is widely considered the first Indian Naval commander who led war in the seas.

All you need to know about Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

National award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan has directed Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham'. The film is loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes big names like Suneil Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Siddique, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Tirru has handled the cinematography of this movie, while MS Aiyappan Nair is in charge of the editing department. The film which is being shot with a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainments.