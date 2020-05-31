Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood will be soon working with Jeethu Joseph for the movie Drishyam 2, a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam.

The film was announced a few days back after Jeethu Joseph shared a launch teaser of this upcoming flick. As the hype surrounding this movie gets elevated, Mohanlal has revealed some exclusive details about this film.

Drishyam will follow the events depicted in the prequel

In a recent talk with a news channel, Mohanlal revealed that Drishyam will follow the events depicted in the prequel. The superstar also made it clear that this sequel will be answering all the questions audiences had after watching the first film.

According to Mohanlal, the screenplay of this much-anticipated sequel is a gripping one and added that Jeethu Joseph has conceived the concept of the movie.

Drishyam portrayed the struggle of Georgekutty and his family to cover up an accidental murder committed by them. According to reports, this sequel will depict some events that happened after the successful murder coverup carried out by Georgekutty.

Drishyam 2 to replace Ram

A few months back, Jeethu Joseph had announced that he will be making a big-budget movie named Ram with Mohanlal in the lead role. South Indian starlet Trisha Krishnan was roped in to play the role of the female lead in this investigative thriller. However, the unexpected coronavirus outbreak turned things upside down, and the makers were compelled to postpone the release of this film.

As Ram was indefinitely postponed, Jeethu Joseph wrote the script of Drishyam 2. It should be noted that Drishyam 2 will be made in a small budget, and the filming will take place in rural Kerala.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Prabhu Ganesan, Arjun Sarja, and Pranav Mohanlal in other prominent roles.