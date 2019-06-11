Mohanlal and Mammootty are undoubtedly the most popular stars in Mollywood, and both of them are enjoying stardom without any threats for at least four decades. In this Onam, both these titans will once again clash at the Mollywood box-office, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious in the race.

Mohanlal's 'Ittimaani: Made in China', and Mammootty's 'Ganagandharvan' are two films which are expected to grace the big screens this Onam. Both these movies have succeeded in garnering huge pre-release hype, and it will surely reflect in the box-office collections of these flicks.

It should be also noted that both Mohanlal and Mammootty have been coming off a golden run this year, as their movies 'Lucifer' and 'Madhura Raja' became blockbusters in Mollywood by racking up more than Rs 100 crore each at the box-office.

Ittimani: Made in China is a comedy entertainer, directed by duo directors Jibi and Jojue. It will feature Mohanlal in the role of Ittymani, a Christian character based in Thrissur who also has some connections with China. A first look poster of the movie was released recently, and it received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

Apart from Mohanlal, Ittimani: Made in China also stars Honey Rose, Radhika Sarathkumar, Aju Varghese, Vinu Mohan, Hareesh Kanaran and Dharmajan in other prominent roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

On the other hand, Ganagandharvan marks the second directorial venture of Ramesh Pisharody after his successful debut venture Panchavarnathatha. In Ganagandharvan, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of an amateur singer. This film also expected to be a complete family entertainer. Pisharody has added all commercial elements needed to make it a mass entertainer.

Even though it is practically impossible to predict the box-office verdicts of these movies, industry experts believe that Ittimani: Made in China will have a slight upper hand over Ganagandharvan in on their first day. All credit goes to Mohanlal's unquestionable star power. But their success or failure depends on audiences and critics' reviews, which will help them enjoy a long run at the box-office.