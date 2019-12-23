Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, popularly known as the complete actor in Indian cinema, is known for his dedication and commitment towards acting. Now, Malayalam actor Anoop Menon has cited an incident where Mohanlal showed his true spirit as a gentleman and an actor.

Mohanlal ignored hairline fracture

Recently, Mohanlal had posted a photo on his Facebook page after undergoing surgery on his hand at a hospital in Dubai. In the photo, the Mollywood superstar can be seen greeting the doctor who successfully led the surgical procedure.

Even though Mohanlal was spotted at public functions with a bandage on his hand, nobody was aware of his injury. Now, actor Anoop Menon has opened up about Mohanlal's injury, and the way in which the Superstar proved that he is a real gem of a human being.

"It was the last day shooting of Siddique's 'Big Brother'. I had the shooting only in the evening. But still, I came early to the sets of the movie and saw Lalettan (Mohanlal). The Superstar has been shooting a fight sequence for the past four years. When I offered a shaking hand, he pleasantly accepted, but suddenly withdrew his hand due to pain. When I asked him what happened, Mohanlal revealed that he has suffered a hairline fracture during one of his personal trips to Dubai," wrote Anoop Menon on his Facebook page.

Anoop Menon later asked Mohanlal why he is still shooting with a fractured hand. Mohanlal replied that he suffered the fracture because of his carelessness.

"I myself fell down and fractured my hand, and neither the producer nor the director of this movie has nothing to with it. If I tell them about the injury, they will postpone the shooting for four or five days, why should I do that," asked Mohanlal.

Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer trending on YouTube

It was around a couple of days back that the trailer of 'Big Brother' was released online. The trailer, within 48 hours, has already racked up more than 1.2 million views.

The trailer of 'Big Brother' indicates that this film will be an in and out action flick, with all the necessary elements needed to satisfy a common moviegoer.

Apart from Mohanlal, this movie also stars Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Honey Rose, Mirna Menon, Satna Titus, Gaadha, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid, and Irshad in other prominent roles.