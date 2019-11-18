Mohanlal, the Complete Actor of Indian cinema, and director Priyadarshan are widely considered best friends in Mollywood, and in the course of time, they have delivered some memorable superhits. A few hours back, Mohanlal, on his Facebook page shared an image of him standing along with Priyadarshan during their young days, and this adorable picture has already gone viral on the internet.

A friendship that has been spanning over four decades

The image shared by Mohanlal has already racked up more than 89,000 views. "This picture is a beautiful memory. Many characters in Mollywood were born due to this friendship. From the first claps inside theaters to big celebrations," Mohanlal captioned the image as translated from Malayalam.

It should be noted that Mohanlal and Priyadarshan developed their friendship during their college days. Their friendship resulted in the production of Mohanlal's first movie 'Thiranottam'. In this movie, Priyadarshan worked as an assistant director, while Mohanlal did a small role.

It should be noted that Priyadarshan made his directorial debut with the movie 'Poochakkoru Mookkuthi' in 1984, which had none other than Mohanlal in the lead role. Later, the duo delivered some noted hits that include movies like, 'Boeing Boeing', 'Aram Plus Aram Kinnaram', 'Thalavattam', 'Aryan', Chithram', 'Vandanam', 'Kala Pani' etc.

Awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Mohanlal on his Facebook post, also shared his excitement working with Priyadarshan in the upcoming movie 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham'. The film is touted to the biggest movie ever made in Malayalam, and the post-production works of this film are progressing steadily. Set in the 16th century, this film explores the life of Kunjali Marakkar, the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut who fought against foreign invaders. The film is loaded with an ensemble star cast including, Manju Warrier, Suneil Shetty, Arjun, Sarja, Sudeep, Mukesh, Keerthi Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film is expected to hit the screens on March 19, 2019.