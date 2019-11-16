Asianet has announced that the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be telecasted soon, and the channel has already started showing the advertisements of the much-hyped reality show. Mohanlal who hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will do the same in the second season, and in a recent interaction with Asianet, the actor revealed why he decided to be part of this show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: More exciting than the first edition

"Anchoring was a challenge for me. The show consists of seventeen people who have different personalities. Every day, they share diverse topics and things on the screen, and that is pretty interesting. It is through me that the clashes between Bigg Boss contestants reach audiences. I was not aware of what the contestants will ask me in the weekend episode, and that was a sheer factor of excitement. I had even no idea what I should reply to them. That was fun. For me, Bigg Boss show was a revelation," said Mohanlal.

The 'Lucifer' actor also assured that Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will be much more exciting than the first edition. Mohanlal also made it clear that the program organizers have selected 17 people with different character traits for this show.

Will Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 repeat the magic?

As per the latest reports, Asianet will announce the launch date of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 soon. It was Mohanlal's star power that played a crucial role in determining the success of the first season, and the channel believes that the same will happen with the second season. However, this time, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 will face a huge threat in terms of rating from Suresh Gopi's 'Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran' which is being now aired in Mazhavil Manorama.

'Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran' is the Malayalam adaptation of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Suresh Gopi's energetic screen presence and empathetic attitude towards contestants have already grabbed the attention of family audiences, and within two weeks, the show has already emerged as a huge success.

EndemolShine India is producing Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. Sabumon Abdusamad was the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam edition 1, while Pearle Maaney was the runnerup.