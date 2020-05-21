Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood, is celebrating his 60th birthday on May 21. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, fans of the superstar will not get a chance to celebrate the auspicious day on the street. However, Mohanlal Fans Association has made all necessary arrangements to celebrate the special day on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. In the meantime, popular editor Linto Kurian has uploaded a birthday mashup video, as a tribute to the living legend in Mollywood.

Portraying Mohanlal at his best

As usual, Linto Kurian has crated this mashup video in perfection, and this five-minute clip tries to say why Mohanlal is considered the complete actor in the Indian film industry. In the video, we can also see top stars like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya, Jayaram praising Mohanlal.

"There is no one in the Indian film industry who is as best as Mohanlal," says Rajinikanth in the video.

The video is also loaded with several iconic scenes from superhit movies where Mohanlal captured the hearts of his fans with his unquestionable screen presence, and impeccable timing while portraying emotions.

The video uploaded by Linto Kurian has now gone viral, and within nine hours, it has racked up more than 1,55,000 views on YouTube. Most of the viewers who have watched the video are now praising Linto Kurian for giving such a special tribute to Mohanlal on his birthday.

Uncertainty surrounding Mohanlal's upcoming release

Mohanlal fans are very much disappointed as makers of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have postponed the release of the movie due to the coronavirus outbreak.