Mohanlal, one of the most versatile actor in Mollywood is known for his social activities. Recently, he contacted nurses from Kerala who are working in the frontline in Delhi. It should be noted that these nurses have been tested positive for coronavirus, and Mohanlal made the phone call to check their wellbeing.

Nurses' special request to Mohanlal

Mohanlal spoke to the nurses and asked them whether they are facing any issues with the treatment that is currently in progress at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi. Nurses who talked with the Superstar expressed several concerns, and they also asked Mohanlal to provide them with some Kerala porridge.

Mohanlal soon contacted social service volunteers in Delhi and asked them to give Kerala porridge to the nurses who are battling coronavirus. As soon as they received Mohanlal's call, community kitchen led by Vijayan Gramabavan, Suresh, Vinod, Unni Rajendran, and Haripad Suresh at the Dilshad Colony sent hot porridge and green gram for 19 nurses who are at the hospital.

Later, Mohanlal called the volunteers and expressed his gratitude for providing porridge to the Kerala nurses who contracted with the virus while trying to treat others.

Mohanlal awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. Directed by Priyadarshan, this movie is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars big names like Prabhu Ganesan, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Ganesh Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Keerthy Suresh. Acclaimed cinematographer Tirru has cranked the camera for this film.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Moonshots Entertainments and Confident Group. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 26. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers of the movie have indefinitely postponed its theatrical release.