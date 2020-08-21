Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood is being brutally trolled by netizens over his new looks for an Onam programme that will be aired in Asianet soon. In the photos that have now gone viral on the internet, Mohanlal can be seen sporting a long beard, and it literally resembled the iconic Rubeus Hagrid from the Harry Potter movies.

Mohanlal trolled by social media users

According to reports, Mohanlal's new look is for a programme named 'Laalonam Nallonam'. The shooting of this programme was completed around a few weeks back, and after the schedule, Mohanlal shaved his beard and returned to his normal looks.

However, netizens sarcastically claim that Asianet is intentionally trying to demean the star power of the actor. According to these netizens, the channel has some previous grudge towards Mohanlal, and that is why they are compelling the actor to wear certain costumes which is not at all suitable for him.

However, fans of the actor claim that Mohanlal is an impeccable performer who is ready to go any extend to execute the duty assigned on him; let it be a cinema or television show.

Padma Bhushan controversy

This is not the first time that Mohanlal is getting trolled by social media users. It was on last year that Mohanlal received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honor from Indian president Ram Nath Kovind. Even though the achievement of Mohanlal made a majority of Keralites proud, a section of social media users trolled the actor stating that Mohanlal obtained Padma Bhushan due to his healthy relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham', which is being directed by Priyadarshan. The film was originally scheduled to release on last March, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers have indefinitely postponed its theatrical premiere.