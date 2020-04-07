As the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, several top celebrities are donating hefty sums to the coronavirus relief fund. The recent additions to this list of celebrities are Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar and Mollywood's Complete Actor Mohanlal.

Ajith Kumar and Mohanlal donate for a noble cause

As per reports, Ajith Kumar has donated Rs 50 lakhs for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares fund. The 'Vedalam' star also donated Rs 50 lakhs for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund and additionally donated Rs 25 lakhs for FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) employees.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has donated Rs 50 lakhs to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala chief minister himself confirmed this news during his daily press briefing on April 07.

"These are very tiring times for all of us. We deeply appreciate the safety measures and guidelines that you have set for us to contain the pandemic. Your hands on leadership in this crisis will do down in the annals of history. Please accept my humble contribution of Rs 50 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund which may be used for the safety measures or relief steps initiated from your office to contain this pandemic. Please continue your efforts sir. Our wishes are with you," wrote Mohanlal in a letter addressed to Pinarayi Vijayan.

Coronavirus: Recent statistics

The coronavirus that apparently originated in a seafood market in Wuhan has already reached all nooks of the globe, and as of now, it has killed more than 76,000 people worldwide. The number of infected people has already crossed 1.3 million, and this count is expected to go up in the coming days.

When it comes to India, 508 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and Maharashtra is topping this list with 1,000 cases. The country is currently in lockdown, and it will be continued until April 14. It is still unclear whether the government will lift the lockdown after April 14.