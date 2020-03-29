Coronavirus is continuing its killing spree in all nooks of the world, and the death toll has risen to 30,890. It has been speculated that Covid-19 was originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, and later it reached all corners of the world, as the country did not lock down its borders in the initial days. But now, a new study has shockingly suggested that coronavirus did not originate from the Wuhan seafood market as previously speculated.

Covid-19: The mystery continues

During the study, researchers sequenced genomic data of 93 coronavirus samples from 12 countries to figure out the exact origin of this pandemic. The new study conducted by researchers at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Institute for Brain Research revealed that there was two population expansion of coronavirus in December 08 and January 06.

This new finding clearly indicates that coronavirus had its origin from outside the Wuhan seafood market. As per the experts who took part in this study, the crowded Wuhan market actually acted as a catalyst in spreading this pandemic to all regions.

Experts also believe that Covid-19 might have begun spreading from person to person as early as late November, and they made this assumption based on the analysis conducted on the genome data.

"The study concerning whether Huanan market is the only birthplace of SARS-CoV-2 is of great significance for finding its source and determining the intermediate host, so as to control the epidemic and prevent it from spreading again. If the warning had attracted more attention, the number of cases both nationally and globally in mid-to-late January would have been reduced," wrote the researchers.

Asymptomatic Coid-19 patients

A few days back, another study conducted by a team of researchers in Iceland had suggested that nearly half of the people contracted with coronavirus will show very mild to no symptoms. The finding has made many people believe that many asymptomatic patients might be residing in heavily populated countries like India.