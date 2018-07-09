Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan, who was in the news for relentlessly accusing her husband of adultery and domestic violence, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Amjad Khan's upcoming film, Fatwa. Jahan will be seen playing the role of a print journalist in the film.

Though the choice to enter the film industry seems to be more out of necessity rather than choice, according to Jahan's quote in DNA.

I had to do something to earn a living for myself and my child. I did not have any other option. I was approached by director Amjad Khan for a film to which I agreed. I also need money for the legal fight."

She further added that all the legwork is currently being done and if everything goes as planned, the movie shoot would begin in October.

After her bitter spat with Shami, Jahan returned to modelling to earn herself a living and take care of her child. She recently uploaded a video from her recent sultry photoshoot which instantly went viral on Twitter.

Talking about her dispute with Shami, Hasin Jahan alleged that she was forced to leave modelling and was not even allowed to talk to his friends.

For five years since I married him I was forced to leave modelling. He would not only prevent me from modelling but would also not let me talk to his friends – male or female. Perhaps because he was apprehensive I would know about his dark past."

Jahan further said that earlier in May, Shami had asked her for a divorce in exchange for some money and make a settlement with the case against him. "I said I was not interested outright and would continue with the legal battle till I am alive," Jahan said.

When director Amjad Khan was asked whether he chose Jahan for his film because of the controversy, he said that he signed her as he wanted someone who would convincingly play the daredevil character. He also added that Jahan was the first choice for the role in the film.

Giving away some details about his upcoming film, Khan said:

My film is based on a riot which sparks off in Bengal and spreads in different parts of the country. The main two characters are two painters – one of them a Hindu and the other a Muslim and Jahan plays a reporter who is an important character to bring two together. I had known her for a long time and since this reporter is a very strong woman with a fighting spirit, Jahan was my first choice as she fits in like a glove."

On a related note, Hasin Jahan, in April, had claimed that Mohammed Shami and his family had tried to rape and kill her. She later came up with numerous allegations including match-fixing claims against the Delhi Daredevils fast bowler.