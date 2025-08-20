Preeti Jhangiani might have been away from celluloid but not from the spotlight. After making the whole nation fall in love with her with her naive and vulnerable role in 'Mohabbatein,' Preeti went on to chart a different journey. Many remarkable roles and award-winning performances later, Jhangiani is now leading as the president of the People's Arm-wrestling Federation of India.

The 'Chhui mui si tum lagti ho' actress is also serving as the Vice President of the Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation and is also the co-founder of the Pro Panja League. With the Pro-Panja league season 2 beginning on August 5, International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress to talk about getting into the sports, challenges as a female entering a male-dominated sector, and much more.

Talk us through pro-Panja league. How did you conceptualise the idea and how you went ahead with it?

When we decided to get into the promotion of a sport, we felt 'arm-wrestling' is a sport that is intrinsically Indian. It is a sport that everyone has played at least once in their life. It's easy to understand and has a low financial entry point, in the sense that no special expensive equipment is required. Plus it's very popular abroad as well. We genuinely felt this is a sport, if presented and shot well, can capture the fancy of the nation because it's so thrilling and intense.

We decided to make a new language for this sport. The fun and madness of WWE combined with the intensity and power of UFC and all presented in an entertaining way, but what happens on the table is raw and real.

When several of our Bollywood celebs are venturing into skincare or hospitality industry, how did you think of getting into the sports sector?

Sports and arm-wrestling in particular, had no one backing it. This was a field whereby us coming in it would make a difference and uplift a huge community of athletes who had been training in the sport for so long but had no stage, and even if they did win at an international competition, no one knew about it. Also, we felt sport is something that must be encouraged throughout the country and must become a way of life and take our youth away from other bad habits.

What were the challenges you faced?

Oh, many! First was to convince everyone, including Sony Sports, that this was a sport that would be good for broadcast. And a sport that people would watch. We researched a lot of other leagues, including darts, which has become huge in the UK and abroad when no one thought it was a sport anyone would watch! People didn't even know that this sport was played as a professional sport.

Was it challenging to make a space for yourself, being a woman, in the sector that's not just been dominated by men but also boasts of patriarchy?

Certainly, being a woman in the arm-wrestling world, especially in India, had its own challenges. In any case, any sport has a lack of women administrators. But today I stand before you as the co-owner of the world's largest arm-wrestling league in the world, and the only woman president of a national sports federation, and the only woman vice president of the Asian federation. We are also the only league that has male, female, and para-athletes on the main stage.

Today, due to our hard work, arm wrestling has now entered the Para Youth Asian Games, and we have brought international competitions to India, such as the Asian Cup we held in Mumbai and the Asian Championship we held in Delhi last year. This way our Indian athletes can compete at international competitions at a very low price. Instead of having to pay for expensive tickets and hotel stays abroad.

⁠Is it difficult managing home and your acting profession and also being an entrepreneur? How do you and Parvin divide or share the work load?

It's difficult for both of us to be away from home and children for long periods. But building up and rising a whole sport requires some sacrifices. We are lucky to have good support at home with my mother and sister there looking after the children.

But yes, with correct management we manage everything: sports, films, and home. Of course, Parvin is a great dad and really pushes both my boys to be fit and disciplined in life. It's important to have both mom and dad for sure for any child.

How does gender come in between your duties at home or in the Panja league?

It doesn't, really. We work more on what we are good at rather than gender. Parvin is much more creative and is the creative force behind the league. I look after the business and banking, being a Sindhi, I think I have a knack for it!

The year began on a terrible note for you with Parvin's accident. How did you maintain your composure back then? Must have been a testing time for you and the family.

Yes, very testing, very hard, and shocking. We don't really like to look back at that time. But Parvin is very strong and fought the concussion and did his therapy and physio regularly and was back in his feet in spite of the bad injury. He's completely fine now with the grace of God. We are truly blessed.