On Saturday, June 27, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has surrendered and is refusing to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi's comments came as India detected a spike of more than 18,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and total cases crossing the 5 lakh mark.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, "Covid-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. Government of India has no plan to defeat it. Prime Minister is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic."

Modi govt has become less visible

Rahul Gandhi also added a news report (No ICMR panel or GoM meetings, no briefings — Modi govt 'retreats' even as Covid cases surge) with his tweet, highlighting that the Modi government has become less visible.

Rahul Gandhi has been keeping up with his attack on PM Modi. A few days back, the Congress leader said that PM Modi has publicly supported China's claim. "China took our land. India is negotiating to get it back. China says it's not Indian land. PM has publicly supported China's claim. Why is PM backing China and not India and our army?" read Rahul Gandhi's tweet.

Rahul Gandhi has also referred to PM Modi as Surrender Mode. "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi," he tweeted.

As many as 18,552 new Covid cases took the tally up to 5,08,953 as India remained the fourth worst-hit among 213 countries.

Now, India is only lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot following the United States and Brazil.

According to the health ministry data, 384 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 15,685 across India.