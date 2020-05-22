Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Kolkata airport on Friday, May 22, to take stock of the damage caused due to cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. PM Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas with CM Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi will visit Odisha after an aerial survey of affected areas in West Bengal.

The deadly cyclone has left 82 people dead and several homeless. This is PM Modi's first visit outside the national capital after coronavirus lockdown was imposed nationwide since March 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on arrival at Kolkata Airport. The PM will be conducting an aerial survey of the areas affected by cyclone Amphan.

Amphan was the most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and widespread flooding.

Several videos were doing the rounds on social media, showed people wading through knee-deep water and buses that had been smashed into each other.