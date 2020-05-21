As Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, it has now left Kolkata airport flooded and many structures within damaged. At least 17 people died in Bengal as due to the cyclonic storm and heavy rain caused a trail of devastation.

Footage of Kolkata airport showed a flooded tarmac, runways and hangars. In one area, the roof seemed to have caved in. All operations at the airport had been shut till 5 am today.

Only cargo and evacuation flights are operating for now, with passenger flights suspended since March 25, when the country went into lockdown to fight coronavirus.

Cyclone Amphan slammed into Bengal on Wednesday, uprooting trees, damaging power lines and destroying many buildings in Kolkata and other parts of the state.

Kolkata has also witnessed massive damage with buildings being collapsed, trees uprooted on almost every road and water being logged after the heavy rains. The internet is also down in many areas.