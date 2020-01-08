"A 'Karmayoddha' is a man with a beating heart for people, a statesman, a hard taskmaster, an able administrator and an ideal leader who leads by example. All these qualities have been personified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah while releasing a book 'Karmayoddha Granth', on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

'PM Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the Nation'

Amit Shah talked about the three parts of PM's life starting from the phase of dedicating his life to an ideology; entering politics on the ideals of the Sangathan; and finally, upholding the tenets of Parliamentary Democracy and the Constitution of India to construct an ideal State.

"Today, PM Modi has transformed into a global leader without accreting anything for himself. PM Narendra Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the Nation, he said.

Talking about the journey of his life, Home Minister said that PM Modi saw a childhood devoid of luxury, full of poverty, disadvantages and neglect from society transformed into a leader who dedicated his life towards the welfare of the people, without keeping any ill-feeling for anyone in the society.

He further said that PM Modi resurrected the Gujarat BJP organization from scratch and transformed it into a living organism that brought an ideology which was dedicated to service of the people into party politics, Shah added.

The Home Minister narrated the challenges faced by Shri Modi, from natural calamities to social upheavals, while he was the CM of Gujarat and how he surmounted each one of them to transform the state by creating the 'Gujarat model', an example of equitable development and growth.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the foundation of new India

PM Modi laid the foundation of the New India based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', from Gujarat. He brought the concept of 'Jan Samvad' in good governance, which was above partisan politics. The people of India recognised the Gujarat model of development and chose Modiji as the fit candidate to lead the Nation.

Shah noted that the Modi government inherited a governance setup that was plagued with the corruption of more than Rs. 12 lakh crores and from 2014, corruption worth not even a penny was allowed to take place in this government.

On the other hand, he recounted the initiatives taken by Modi government for 60 crore poor people of the country and said that in the last 5 years, 13 crore people got LPG connections, 99% of homes got electricity, almost every household has toilets and Universal health care worth Rs. 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat benefitting 50 crore people, among others.

Working on the Antyodaya ideology, the Modi government is committed to giving houses for everyone by 2022 and piped drinking water for everyone by 2024, he added.

Shah said that the Modi government has worked in the direction of destroying stereotypes - Neta vs Babu, Rural vs Urban development and Industrial vs Agricultural development. This government has ensured equitable growth and development in all sectors, he added.

Appeasement politics, casteism and nepotism: 3 curses PM Modi removed

Talking about building a strong image of India globally, Shah said that PM Modi revamped India's Foreign policy and National Security policy by delinking the two. India emerged as a strong Nation on the global front while making its stance clear that India would not take attacks on itself lying down.

India has emerged as a global power by taking bold decisions, including removal of Article 370, 35A in J&K, bringing Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, resolution of Ram Mandir issue, criminalising Triple Talaq, conducting surgical strikes and Balakote airstrikes, which nobody dared in last 70 years, he said.

The Home Minister talked about the three curses of Indian politics that PM Modi removed after 2014 which included appeasement politics, casteism and nepotism. He said that this government works on efficiency and by keeping the welfare of the people as the guiding principle, rather than vote bank politics.

India has for long not seen a leader before PM Modi taking strong decisions, in the interest of the Nation and its people, without fearing a backlash. He has also worked to bring recognition to Indian languages mainly Hindi around the world, Shah concluded.