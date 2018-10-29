After an eventful first day visiting robot manufacturing plants and informal talks with Shinzo Abe at his holiday home. PM Narendra Modi started off the day addressing the Indian community in Japan. Post this speech, Modi will be at the India—Japan Annual Summit, where both countries are expected to strengthen their partnerships.
Modi spoke directly to the Indians in Japan in his speech, likening them to Diwali lamps spreading light, reports NDTV. He then went on to congratulate Indians who lived and worked in Japan for bringing what he called "brand India" to the far east. He mentioned how Indians have introduced Indian food and culture along with cricket to the land of the rising Sun. Japan, he said, is a nation that has partnered with India in numerous projects across sectors like infrastructure, automobile, and technology, he said.
Live Updates
Modi in conversation with top Japanese industrialists and business heads after his speech
Speaking at the Business Leaders Forum, Modi said that inputs made at this meet could act as a catalyst in pushing India forward and achieving global benchmarking. To this end, he urged Japanese business leaders to increase their engagement with India.