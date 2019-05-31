Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.Amlan Paliwal/IANS

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 57-member council of ministers were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, it is learnt that several of the top ministers have been given the following portfolios:

  • PM Modi will be in charge of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister;
  • Rajnath Singh will be the Minister of Home Affairs;
  • Amit Shah will be the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs;
  • Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping, Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation;
  • DV Sadanand Gowda, Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
  • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Defence;
  • S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs;
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology;
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare;
  • Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development;
  • Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Rural Development and Minister for Panchayati Raj;
  • Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.