Modi 3.0 cabinet: New appointments and portfolios announced [Complete list]

PM Modi, along with a 71-strong Council of Ministers, took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. While key figures like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar retained their posts as Cabinet Ministers, mystery surrounded allotment of other crucial portfolios.

The new government comprises 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State (MoS). As many as 11 ministers from the NDA alliance partners took the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled his cabinet for his third term, introducing new faces and reassigning key portfolios to ensure effective governance.

Here are the prominent members and their roles in the new cabinet.

PM Modi's portfolios

Prime Minister Modi retains significant control, overseeing the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, along with all crucial policy issues and unallocated portfolios.

New appointments and portfolios

Jyotiraditya Scindia, newly sworn in as a Cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government, has been appointed to the telecom portfolio, strengthening his position within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is Scindia's second stint in the cabinet, marking his continued ascent since leaving the Congress four years ago.

In other key appointments, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been named the Power Minister. Additionally, Khattar will oversee Housing and Urban Affairs, signifying his extensive responsibilities in the Modi 3.0 government. North Goa's six-time MP, Shripad Yesso Naik, will support Khattar as the Minister of State for the Power portfolio.

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will be headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi, with Shobha Karandlaje serving as the Minister of State, highlighting the administration's focus on strengthening small and medium-sized businesses.

Nitin Gadkari will continue to lead the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a crucial department for infrastructure development. He will be supported by Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra as Ministers of State, ensuring continuity and sustained progress in India's transport sector.

These appointments reflect the Modi 3.0 government's commitment to experienced leadership and strategic continuity in key sectors, aiming to drive India's growth and development in the coming years.

Complete list of cabinet ministers and their portfolios:

Cabinet Ministers:

Rajnath Singh

Minister of Defence Amit Shah

Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Jagat Prakash Nadda

Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs Manohar Lal

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power H. D. Kumaraswamy

Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Education Jitan Ram Manjhi

Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Sarbananda Sonowal

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Dr. Virendra Kumar

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Minister of Civil Aviation Pralhad Joshi

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy Jual Oram

Minister of Tribal Affairs Giriraj Singh

Minister of Textiles Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Bhupender Yadav

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism Annpurna Devi

Minister of Women and Child Development Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports G. Kishan Reddy

Minister of Coal and Minister of Mines Chirag Paswan

Minister of Food Processing Industries C R Patil

Minister of Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; and Ministry of Culture Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Earth Sciences; and several roles within the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Jayant Chaudhary

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Ministry of Education

Ministers of State:

Jitin Prasada

Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Shripad Yesso Naik

Ministry of Power; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Pankaj Chaudhary

Ministry of Finance Krishan Pal

Ministry of Cooperation Ramdas Athawale

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Ram Nath Thakur

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Nityanand Rai

Ministry of Home Affairs Anupriya Patel

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers V. Somanna

Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Ministry of Railways Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Ministry of Rural Development; and Ministry of Communications Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Ministry of Panchayati Raj Sobha Karandlaje

Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises; and Ministry of Labour and Employment Kirtivardhan Singh

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Ministry of External Affairs B. L. Verma

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Ministry of Minority Affairs

This is a developing story...