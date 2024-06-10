Modi 3.0 cabinet: New appointments and portfolios announced [Complete list]
PM Modi, along with a 71-strong Council of Ministers, took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. While key figures like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar retained their posts as Cabinet Ministers, mystery surrounded allotment of other crucial portfolios.

The new government comprises 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State (MoS). As many as 11 ministers from the NDA alliance partners took the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled his cabinet for his third term, introducing new faces and reassigning key portfolios to ensure effective governance.

Here are the prominent members and their roles in the new cabinet.

PM Modi's portfolios

Prime Minister Modi retains significant control, overseeing the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, along with all crucial policy issues and unallocated portfolios.

Modi 3.0 cabinet

New appointments and portfolios

Jyotiraditya Scindia, newly sworn in as a Cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government, has been appointed to the telecom portfolio, strengthening his position within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is Scindia's second stint in the cabinet, marking his continued ascent since leaving the Congress four years ago.

In other key appointments, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been named the Power Minister. Additionally, Khattar will oversee Housing and Urban Affairs, signifying his extensive responsibilities in the Modi 3.0 government. North Goa's six-time MP, Shripad Yesso Naik, will support Khattar as the Minister of State for the Power portfolio.

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will be headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi, with Shobha Karandlaje serving as the Minister of State, highlighting the administration's focus on strengthening small and medium-sized businesses.

Nitin Gadkari will continue to lead the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a crucial department for infrastructure development. He will be supported by Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra as Ministers of State, ensuring continuity and sustained progress in India's transport sector.

These appointments reflect the Modi 3.0 government's commitment to experienced leadership and strategic continuity in key sectors, aiming to drive India's growth and development in the coming years.

Complete list of cabinet ministers and their portfolios:

Cabinet Ministers:

  1. Rajnath Singh
    Minister of Defence
  2. Amit Shah
    Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation
  3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari
    Minister of Road Transport and Highways
  4. Jagat Prakash Nadda
    Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
  5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development
  6. Nirmala Sitharaman
    Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs
  7. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
    Minister of External Affairs
  8. Manohar Lal
    Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power
  9. H. D. Kumaraswamy
    Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel
  10. Piyush Goyal
    Minister of Commerce and Industry
  11. Dharmendra Pradhan
    Minister of Education
  12. Jitan Ram Manjhi
    Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises
  13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
    Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying
  14. Sarbananda Sonowal
    Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
  15. Dr. Virendra Kumar
    Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
  16. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
    Minister of Civil Aviation
  17. Pralhad Joshi
    Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
  18. Jual Oram
    Minister of Tribal Affairs
  19. Giriraj Singh
    Minister of Textiles
  20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
  21. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
    Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
  22. Bhupender Yadav
    Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
  23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
    Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism
  24. Annpurna Devi
    Minister of Women and Child Development
  25. Kiren Rijiju
    Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs
  26. Hardeep Singh Puri
    Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
  27. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
    Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
  28. G. Kishan Reddy
    Minister of Coal and Minister of Mines
  29. Chirag Paswan
    Minister of Food Processing Industries
  30. C R Patil
    Minister of Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

  1. Rao Inderjit Singh
    Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; and Ministry of Culture
  2. Dr. Jitendra Singh
    Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Earth Sciences; and several roles within the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space
  3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
    Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
  4. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
    Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  5. Jayant Chaudhary
    Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Ministry of Education

Ministers of State:

  1. Jitin Prasada
    Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
  2. Shripad Yesso Naik
    Ministry of Power; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
  3. Pankaj Chaudhary
    Ministry of Finance
  4. Krishan Pal
    Ministry of Cooperation
  5. Ramdas Athawale
    Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  6. Ram Nath Thakur
    Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
  7. Nityanand Rai
    Ministry of Home Affairs
  8. Anupriya Patel
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
  9. V. Somanna
    Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Ministry of Railways
  10. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
    Ministry of Rural Development; and Ministry of Communications
  11. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
    Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Ministry of Panchayati Raj
  12. Sobha Karandlaje
    Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises; and Ministry of Labour and Employment
  13. Kirtivardhan Singh
    Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Ministry of External Affairs
  14. B. L. Verma
    Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Ministry of Minority Affairs

This is a developing story...

