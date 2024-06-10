Narendra Modi has been appointed as India's Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, marking a historic milestone. The new cabinet, reflecting India's diversity, comprises 72 ministers, including seven women, with the youngest being 35 and the oldest Speculation about a possible reshuffle in key ministries has arisen, with the final decision resting with the Prime Minister.

In a significant milestone for India's political landscape, Narendra Damodardas Modi has been appointed as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term by the President of India. This historic event took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the governance of the country. The swearing-in ceremony was a grand affair, attended by a host of dignitaries including senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors, and several other prominent personalities.

The newly formed cabinet is a reflection of the rich diversity and vibrancy of India. It comprises 72 ministers, including seven women, representing a broad spectrum of the Indian populace. The youngest minister to be sworn in is Nisith Pramanik, the Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, at the age of 35, while the oldest member in the council of ministers is 72-year-old Som Parkash. This diverse mix of ministers highlights the inclusive nature of the current government.

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has appointed the following as members of the Council of Ministers:

Cabinet Ministers

1. Shri Raj Nath Singh

2. Shri Amit Shah

3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

4. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

5. Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

6. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

8. Shri Manohar Lal

9. Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy

10. Shri Piyush Goyal

11. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

12. Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi

13. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

14. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

15. Dr. Virendra Kumar

16. Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

17. Shri Pralhad Joshi

18. Shri Jual Oram

19. Shri Giriraj Singh

20. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

21. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

22. Shri Bhupender Yadav

23. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

24. Smt. Annpurna Devi

25. Shri Kiren Rijiju

26. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

27. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

28. Shri G. Kishan Reddy

29. Shri Chirag Paswan

30. Shri C R Patil

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh

2. Dr. Jitendra Singh

3. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

5. Shri Jayant Chaudhary

Ministers of State

1. Shri Jitin Prasada.

2. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik

3. Shri Pankaj Chaudhary

4. Shri Krishan Pal

5. Shri Ramdas Athawale

6. Shri Ram Nath Thakur

7. Shri Nityanand Rai

8. Smt. Anupriya Patel

9. Shri V. Somanna

10. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

11. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje

13. Shri Kirtivardhan Singh

14. Shri B. L. Verma

15. Shri Shantanu Thakur

16. Shri Suresh Gopi

17. Dr. L. Murugan

18. Shri Ajay Tamta

19. Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar

20. Shri Kamlesh Paswan

21. Shri Bhagirath Choudhary

22. Shri Satish Chandra Dubey

23. Shri Sanjay Seth

24. Shri Ravneet Singh

25. Shri Durgadas Uikey

26. Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse

27. Shri Sukanta Majumdar

28. Smt. Savitri Thakur

29. Shri Tokhan Sahu

30. Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary

31. Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varmal

32. Shri Harsh Malhotra

33. Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

34. Shri Murlidhar Mohol

35. Shri George Kurian

36. Shri Pabitra Margherita

The formation of the new cabinet has sparked speculation about a possible reshuffle in key ministries. While leaders heading important portfolios have been retained, changes in their portfolios cannot be ruled out. This anticipation is due to the suspense over the official announcement of portfolio allocations in the new cabinet. However, the final decision rests with the Prime Minister, and the country eagerly awaits the official word on the distribution of portfolios.

The first cabinet meeting of the new government was scheduled to take place shortly after the swearing-in ceremony. The meeting was expected to outline the roadmap for the government's future plans and initiatives. The new cabinet is expected to continue the government's focus on development-oriented and corruption-free governance, building on the initiatives launched during Modi's previous terms.

During his previous terms, PM Modi launched several key initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, among others. The JAM trinity (Jan Dhan- Aadhaar- Mobile) has led to the elimination of middlemen and ensured transparency and speed, powered by technology. These initiatives have been instrumental in driving the country's development and improving the lives of its citizens.

The swearing-in ceremony was not just a political event but also a cultural spectacle. The event was marked by the presence of several high-profile personalities, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The ceremony was also attended by international dignitaries, including Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, reflecting the global recognition and respect for India's democratic processes.

In a parallel event, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique 'Surya Tilak' event on the first Ram Navami since its consecration. A beam of sunlight fell directly on Ram Lalla's idol, symbolizing a divine blessing. This event was made possible by an elaborate apparatus involving mirrors and lenses that directed sun rays into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, and onto the deity's forehead. The event was hailed by devotees and marked a significant moment in the cultural and religious history of the country.

The appointment of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term and the formation of the new cabinet mark a new chapter in India's political history. The diverse and inclusive nature of the cabinet, coupled with the anticipation of a possible reshuffle in key ministries, adds an element of intrigue to the political narrative. As the new government takes charge, the country looks forward to continued development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The nation anticipates that the new government will uphold the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and development-oriented governance that have been the hallmark of Modi's previous terms.