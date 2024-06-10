There was jubilation among the new ministers, BJP leaders, and NDA allies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term on Sunday, as they wished the new cabinet and hoped that India will further progress on the path of development.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in whose state the BJP swept all 29 seats, said that the swearing-in of PM Modi again for the third term, represents new history being written for the country, and all the people are happy.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: "It is a historic moment. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for taking oath for the record third time. All the people of the country are happy for this is what they desired. I congratulate the new ministers, the party workers, the NDA allies and the people of the country."

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan, who has been made a Union Cabinet Minister, said that he will strive to fulfil PM Modi's vision and is committed to the government's success.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take over again as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, said: "We are very happy. We are proud of him (Prime Minister) Modi. It is an important day in the history of India. Now, the whole world is watching us. India will progress under Narendra Modi ji."

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said: "When Modiji became PM for the first time in 2014, we wanted that he become PM for 15 years... that has now become a reality." Asked to comment on the PM, in the NDA meeting, terming him "Aandhi" instead of "Pawan", he only smiled and said he did not how to respond to that.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, who will be a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the new government, said: "...Personally this is a very historical moment and the responsibility that has been given to me, I'll assure I'll fulfil it and to safeguard constitutional values."

(With inputs from IANS)