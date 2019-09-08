Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has drawn similarities between Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi and has even said that the African player can be better than Messi if he is able to tone down his obsession with goals.

Arsene Wenger, who has stated his vision of managing a national team by 2022, said that Salah has a superb game, but despite this, a few crucial ingredients are missing which act as huge impediments when he is pitted against Messi.

Wenger was all praise for Roberto Firmino and his style of play

He has categorically mentioned that the Liverpool striker has to learn when to go for goal himself and when to pass it to a teammate. "But he is similar to Messi. He must still find the consistency of Messi. I find him just as good a finisher but Messi is the complete thing - he gives the final ball as well and Salah is a bit obsessed now by finishing himself so that's a dimension he'll get certainly when he gets a little bit older. To find the moment when you have to give the ball and when you have to finish," he told beIN Sports.

Salah, undoubtedly gets all the praise and eyeballs, but Liverpool have been served brilliantly by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and as per Wenger, the Brazilian striker deserves to get more praise, primarily because of his selfless style of play.

Speaking about his own future, Wenger said that if things do fall into place, he might be coaching a national team by 2022 in Qatar.

"It will be interesting to see how they develop, but overall I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football," he said.

He also said that he had already turned down a number of opportunities in the recent past as he did not want to jump the gun after calling it quits from Arsenal and wanted to take things one thing at a time.

"Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood, in Qatar in three years' time," he further informed about his future.