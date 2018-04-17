Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah should join Real Madrid in the summer to take his game to the next level, former Tottenham striker Mido has said.

Salah, 25, has set the Premier League alight since joining Liverpool from Roma last summer, scoring a remarkable 40 goals in all competitions for the Merseyside club.

The Egypt international now has Ian Rush's all-time club-record season-tally of 47 goals in his sights and has at least six games left in the season to hit the milestone.

Mido hailed Salah as Egypt's greatest ever player and urged his compatriot to jump at the chance to move to Madrid if the Spanish giants make a bid for him at the end of the season.

"Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2," the former Spurs striker was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level. Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths.

"I know many people will disagree with this, but in my opinion, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the history of Egyptian football."

Mido admitted that he is somewhat surprised at Salah's success at Liverpool given his past struggles at Chelsea.

"Salah's mentality is much better than mine. When I was young I did not get any advice, and this would come to hurt me later on," the former Egypt international said.

"We could see how strong he was mentally with the way he handled himself when he didn't play at Chelsea."

Liverpool took another step towards finishing in the top four by beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield April 14, with Salah netting his 30th league goal of the season during the game.

The Reds face Roma in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield on April 24, with the return leg in Italy scheduled for May 2.