Producer and MLC Sandesh Nagaraj has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. He is now being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru.

The MLC was not keeping well for over a week and undertook Covid-19 test two days ago. Now, the report has revealed that Sandesh Nagaraj has tested coronavirus positive.

After it was confirmed that he was suffering from Covid-19, Sandesh Nagaraj got himself admitted to the hospital. His family members are on home quarantine.

Sandesh Nagaraj, a successful businessman and producer, had donated Rs 1 crore and his one-month salary for the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

He is the second notable politician from Karnataka after Mandya MP Sumalatha to have tested positive for Covid-19.