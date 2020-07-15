Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana have tested positive for Covid-19. The Kannada actor has requested people, who came in contact with them, to get tested immediately.

"My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," he tweeted.

He is the second notable celebrity from Sandalwood to have tested positive for Covid-19 after Mandya MP and actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is in home quarantine after she developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on 4 July.

Later, her family friends Rockline Venkatesh was reportedly admitted to a private hospital, but there was no official word from him about testing positive for Covid-19.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's Death

His elder brother Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last month after suffering a massive heart attack. During his funeral, a section of netizens had pointed out that the social distancing rules were thrown to wind by the people who attended his final rites.