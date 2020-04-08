One of the biggest joys of still using an old smartphone is receiving a new software update that completely changes the user experience. Android, like iOS, annually releases major updates to the software, and Android 11 is next in line. Based on this, Android OEMs will layer their custom ROM and offer an exclusive experience. Xiaomi is one of them and there's some good news for its users.

Last month, a post titled "MIUI 12 Official and Update schedule" was published on the community website and later deleted. But it wasn't before screenshots of the post were preserved forever with the power of the internet. If you were excited to learn about MIUI 12 then, the latest piece of information is the natural progression in terms of leaks.

MIUI 12 update device list

MIUI 12 will naturally be rolled out in phases and the latest devices will receive it first. But having the complete list of MIUI 12 device list helps users to easily check if their Mi or Redmi smartphone is eligible for the next big update.

In an unofficial leak originating from a Chinese source has revealed the potential list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get the MIUI 12 update.

Mi 10 Mi 10 Pro Mi 9 Mi 9SE Mi 9 Pro Mi 8 Mi CC9 Pro Mi CC9 Mi CC9e Mi Mix 3 Mi Mix 2s Mi Mix 2 Redmi K30 Redmi K20 Pro Redmi K20 Redmi 8 Pro Redmi Note 8 Redmi 7 Pro Redmi Note 7 Redmi 8 Redmi 8A Redmi 7 Redmi 7A

The company is yet to begin beta testing of MIUI 12 and even acknowledge that it is working on the software publicly. The release date is yet to be revealed, which makes this all information unreliable. International Business Times, India, could not verify the authenticity of the post. But going by the phones in the list, it doesn't seem odd, but we expect more devices to join the list as and when the rollout begins.

MIUI 12 release date

Xiaomi could begin rolling out the first private beta of Android 11-based MIUI 12 in September followed by the public beta rollout of the new software in October. Finally, the official launch of MIUI 12 is said to begin in December this year. But it's worth noting that this roadmap is for the Chinese version and there's no word on the international release of the software just yet. Stay tuned for updates.