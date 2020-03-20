Xiaomi is one brand that is hasn't canceled any of its launch plans despite the coronavirus pandemic, instead, it has been hosting its events online. As a result, fans are being treated to the latest devices from the company even in these worrying times. But that's not it. The Chinese smartphone maker is also continuing its work on software development as a fresh leak has ousted the MIUI 12 update roadmap.

A post titled "MIUI 12 Official and Update schedule" was published on the community website before it was taken down shortly after. But nothing really gets deleted from the internet and now screenshots of the post have been made available online.

MIUI 12 roadmap

MIUI 12 was teased by Xiaomi earlier this year, suggesting it would be launched soon. But there hasn't been any update since. If the leaked roadmap is to be believed, Xiaomi could begin rolling out a first private beta of Android 11-based MIUI 12 in September. Following this, the public beta rollout of the new software will commence in October.

Going by the post, the official launch of MIUI 12 will begin in December this year, which is when some phones will start getting the software. Since the post was not an official one and leaked by a "Mi Influencer," it is to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Unanswered questions

Despite this leak, there are several unanswered questions about the MIUI 12 rollout. For starters, it remains to be seen if the Covid-19 will impact the rollout. The post also doesn't reveal the list of devices that could be eligible for the update, but many mid-range and premium phone launched in 2020 will naturally make the cut.

From what we gather, MIUI 12 is expected to bring some major changes as it marks the tenth anniversary of Xiaomi's custom interface. Continuing the minimalist design, MIUI 12 could get some new system fonts, color schemes, and shades. Again, there's not much known about what to expect in terms of upgrades, so stay tuned for updates.