Xiaomi is already making the headlines for its upcoming launch event in China on May 31, where it is going to launch the long-awaited Mi 8 flagship among other products. The new premium smartphone will be accompanied by new software as Xiaomi confirmed the arrival of MIUI 10 custom ROM based on Android Oreo next week.

Xiaomi officially announced MIUI 10 earlier this year, but it kept the specifics of the new software largely to itself. However, the company had confirmed that the MIUI 10 will focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the latest teaser on MIUI's Weibo account claims it will be "faster than lightning."

It's safe to say that the MIUI 10 will come with significant performance improvements compared to the previous MIUI version to justify the new tagline. It's not entirely clear what the new MIUI will offer, but latest beta updates to MIUI 9 thought to be MIUI 10 have shown an overhauled interface, support for full-screen gestures and more.

The mention of AI integration in the MIUI 10 is interesting. The user interface and camera app will utilize artificial intelligence to improve user experience along with new and efficient battery-saving features. Xiaomi is also expected to globally launch its Xiao Ai assistant.

As per a Gadgets360 report, MIUI 10 is also likely to get facial recognition feature – similar to that of iPhone X using 3D face sensing module in supported devices. In this case, it will be beneficial for the upcoming Mi 8.

When Xiaomi rolls out the MIUI 10, it is natural to arrive on older Mi phones as well. But the company has already confirmed that the new custom software won't be available on devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or older.

In February, a list of Xiaomi smartphones expected to get MIUI 10 was leaked, which included popular models such as the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 5 series, Mi 3 and later flagships among others. The devices unlikely to get the new software were Mi 2, Mi 2S, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime Redmi Note 4G, and Mi Note.

There will be more clarity on all the MIUI 10-related mysteries next week. Stay tuned for updates.