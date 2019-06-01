Software updates are exciting as they bring a refreshed sense of user experience on old phones. Xiaomi is constantly adding new features to its MIUI ROM, but the latest one brings several much-awaited changes to two of its popular smartphones from 2018. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 6 Pro users in India are reporting that MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update with Android 9.0 Pie is available in India.

Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed the rollout, but several users have shared screenshots confirming MIUI 10.3 update on Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 6 Pro handsets in India. According to those screenshots, the Redmi Note 5 is bearing the software version MIUI 10.3.1.0.PEIMIXM while the Redmi 6 Pro MIUI 10.3.2.0.PDMMIXM.

This surely brings a smile to many users who have Xiaomi's popular phones from last year. With the latest Android Pie update, users are in for a huge treat as their phones will undergo a massive makeover.

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 6 Pro users will get system-wide Dark Mode, which is the main highlight of MIUI 10.3 update. There are other smaller changes such as the ability to change background colours, new gesture-based navigation system and face unlock support to add an extra layer of protection on installed apps.

How to install MIUI 10.3 on Redmi phones?

This is an official OTA update for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 6 Pro in India. It appears the rollout is staged so some users might receive the OTA update notification for Android Pie update sooner than others.

The best way to check if the MIUI 10.3 update has arrived on your phone is to go to Settings > About Phone > System update. If there's a notification to install the latest update then make sure your phone is connected to Wi-Fi before proceeding.

As per the screenshots, the MIUI 10.3 update weighs in at around 1.6GB, which is why we recommend updating via Wi-Fi. Even with a generous data plan, your data limit will be exhausted.