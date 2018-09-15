After running the business in India with a single model from 2012, Mitsubishi has decided to step up its game in India recently with the Outlander SUV. The Japanese automaker launched petrol-only Outlander SUV at Rs 31.95 lakh in August. If you are curious on what is next from the company, reports claim new Pajero Sport in the pipeline.

Don't expect the launch of new Pajero Sport soon. A report in Autocar claims the launch has been earmarked in the second half of 2019 and surprisingly it will reach to Indian shores as completely built import (CBU) initially.

Wonder why such a long waiting period? Mitsubishi launched the third generation of the Pajero Sport in 2015 for global markets. The SUV is up for a mid-life facelift and test mules have already been found testing. The rollout of the new version in the global markets are expected in early 2019 and this could be the model destined for India.

The third generation of the Pajero Sport gets a new design and the large chrome overdosed grille called Dynamic Shield, which gives a pronounced stance to the SUV. The chunky chrome lining running around the radiator and down the chin is in line with the new Outlander SUV.

The high-set bonnet, bi-LED projector lamps, large wheel arches and vertical tail lamp design, combined with the boxy look, give the new Pajero Sport a modern stance. The new Pajero Sport is 90mm longer than its predecessor though the wheelbase remains untouched. This frees up more interior space, which is spot on for Indian SUV buyers.

The new Pajero Sport will be powered by a 2.4-litre MIVEC, four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit developing 181hp and 430Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Off-road DNA of the Pajero Sport will not be watered down as it will be packed with Mitsubishi's Super Select four-wheel-drive system, low-range transfer case and a centre differential lock.

Currently, the Pajero Sport is retailed for a starting price of Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version is expected to be priced significantly premium (due to CBU line) and it will go up against Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

Source: Autocar