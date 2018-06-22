Mitsubishi Motors has introduced customisation scheme to the Pajero Sport and Pajero Sport Select Plus SUVs in India. Christened as Splash, the customisation options offers the Pajero Sport SUV in 70 colours and patterns.

Mitsubishi India has a dedicated page for those wish to glamourize their Pajero Sport. After choosing the variant one can opt for seven pre-defined patterns. There are five dual-tone shades offered with each pattern that include black and white, black and blue, red and black, yellow, and white and, silver and white.

For the customised version of the Pajero Sport, buyers need to pay Rs 57,500 over the cost of the SUV.

Variant Regular version With Splash customisation AT Rs 28.28 lakh Rs 28.85 lakh MT Rs 28.75 lakh Rs 29.32 lakh Select Plus AT Rs 29.45 lakh Rs 30.02 lakh Select Plus MT Rs 29.92 lakh Rs 30.50 lakh

Both Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Pajero Sport Select Plus are powered by 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that develops 176bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,800-3,500rpm. The mill comes mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic.

1 / 2



Mitsubishi India's revival mission

Mitsubishi India is currently in a pursuit to build a new SUV line-up. The Japanese brand has been offering only Pajero Sport SUV for a while in India. In November 2016 Mitsubishi relaunched flagship Montero SUV.

The Japanese carmaker will soon launch new Outlander SUV in India and booking are already open. International Business Times India has learned that the SUV will be priced around Rs 32 lakh, ex-showroom. The on-road (Bengaluru) price will be around Rs 38 lakh and it will be brought to India as fully imported units (Completely Built Units from Japan) and hence it demands a higher price.

Mitsubishi Outlander will be offered only in petrol engine version mated to 6-speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill will develop 165bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 222Nm of torque at 4,100rpm.