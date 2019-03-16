After Mimoh, Mithun Chakraborty's younger son Namashi Chakraborty is reportedly prepping to make his Bollywood debut.

It has been reported that like his father and elder brother, Namashi too wants to make a career in Bollywood. He has also started preparing for his debut.

"Namashi is very confident about acting. He has always idolized his father and wants to enter the Bollywood industry. In fact, he has already started with all the preps and has even started training for his debut," according to Bollywood Hungama.

The report further stated that Mithun's second son does not want to capitalise on the name of his father, and instead aims to make it work with his own efforts. Hence, Namashi has started attending auditions.

While Mithun was one of the most popular Bollywood actors of his era, Mimoh could not make it big in the industry till date. It will be interesting to see if his younger son makes an impactful debut.

Mimoh had some time ago tied the knot with his girlfriend Madalsa Sharma. His marriage was a controversial affair as he was accused of raping a small time actress on the excuse of marrying her. Mithun's mother was also accused by the actress of threatening her.