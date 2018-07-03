Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh has been accused of rape, cheating and causing a miscarriage by a Bhojpuri actress. Mimoh's mother Yogeeta Bali has also been named in the complaint for threatening the woman.

According to The Asian Age, a local court in Delhi has now ordered Delhi Police to file an FIR against Mimoh and Yogeeta. In her complaint, the Bhojpuri actress said that Mimoh raped her for four years on the pretext of marriage.

The actress also claimed that she was in a relationship with Mimoh since 2015, and they have always remained in touch through phone calls and text messages. The complainant said that Mimoh once invited her to his flat, spiked her drink, and then raped her.

Mithun's son allegedly kept sexually exploiting her. After she got pregnant, Mimoh allegedly gave her some medicines which led to a miscarriage.

Serious charges have also been filed against Yogeeta as the woman claimed that she threatened her. A complaint was filed under sections 90, 375, 114-A, 415, 25 of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations come at a time when Mimoh is marrying his long-time girlfriend and actress Madalsa Sharma on July 7.

While the Bhojpuri actress claims that Mimoh was in a relationship with her since 2015, he has been dating Madalsa for the past three years.

Mimoh will tie the knot with Madalsa in a private ceremony with just friends and family members in attendance. However, with such criminal charges being levied on Mimoh and his mother, things will be difficult for the two families.