Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend and actress Madalsa Sharma, daughter of actress Sheela Sharma, on July 7. The couple will tie the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown destination which will be attended by family members and close friends.

"It's going good. All are very excited we are keeping it a little low-key affair because we wanted to be it a family affair. It's a destination wedding I can't reveal the place - but for sure it's not in Mumbai," Madalsa Sharma told Spotboye.

Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Madalsa Sharma have been reportedly dating for the past three years but their families have known each other for a very long time and worked together.

The lovebirds had got engaged in a low-key ceremony at Mimoh aka Mahaakshay Chakraborty's house in March.

Madalsa also revealed that after their respective families took a call on their relationship, they decided to get married. She says its an 'arrange-cum-love marriage'.

Madalsa, who always wanted to be an actor, was last seen in Rajeev Khandelwal starrer Samrat & Co in 2014. Mimoh, on the other hand, has done films like Haunted 3D, Enemmy and Ishqedarriyaan.