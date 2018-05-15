Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is reportedly unwell and is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi. Mithun, who is fondly called Dada, is reportedly having issues with his back.

According to multiple reports, Mithun's health has not been well for quite some time as the iconic actor has been having severe back pain. He has been out of public eye and the big screen for a long time, and the reason is being believed to be his ill health.

Earlier, it was reported that Mithun had gone to Los Angeles after he had complained about the same pain. The actor's manager had told SpotboyE that Mithun will be returning from LA by the end of May.

Dada is unwell and not in Mumbai. He is not using his phone and has decided to rest himself in Los Angeles for at least a month. It's been nearly two weeks now since he flew out, and he will return only by end of this month.

Reports had stated that Mithun experienced the pain after he had performed some action sequences for the film Luck back in 2009. The actor's manager too had said that this was due to the action films he had been doing.

A particular scene from the 2009 film required the 65-year-old actor to jump off a helicopter, which he had mistimed and has been suffering from the pain ever since. He had also resigned from the Rajya Sabha citing health issues.

We wish a speedy recovery for Mithun.