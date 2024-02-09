Orry or Orhan Awatramani has left social media divided with those who root for him and those who can't stand him. Several celebs in the past have either come out in support of Orry or dissed his presence and following on social media. Now, Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi has recalled an incident involving Orry which left him stressed.

Namashi recounts his struggle

In an interview with a website, Namashi revealed that he had once rented out clothes and got a photoshoot done but it didn't translate into any kind of work for him. However, once he went to a Mumbai club to meet his friend and was left stressed over what went down there. Namashi recalled his friend asking him what he does for a living.

When he got stressed over Orry

When the star kid told his friend that he is an actor, the friend went through his social media and asked him if he was friends with Orry. ''My friend asked me what I do for a living. I told him I'm an actor, and I'm Mithun's son. He was very impressed. He saw my social media, and asked, 'Bro are you friends with Orry?'," Namashi recounted.

Mithun Chakraborty's son further said, "I thought about all the hard work I've done to become a hero, the struggles I've had for three years in Aaram Nagar, I'm the son of such a big star, but here's this guy who pouts and takes selfies and more people know him." He further added that he wants to be as famous as Orry but through his hardwork.