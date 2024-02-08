Comedian Munawar Faruqui after winning Bigg Boss 17 has been partying with his friends. Most recently Munawar is seen with Orry at every party, On Tuesday, Abhishek hosted a party for his friends that saw Ayesha Khan, Munawar, and Neil Bhatt among others in attendance. On Wednesday evening, Munawar along with social media sensation Orry and Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee were spotted arriving at a party. This is the first time Munawar and Orry are seen hanging out with Renee

Munawar and Orry enjoy white themed party: Sushmita Sen's daughter joins in

A clip shows Munawar, Renee and Orry were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the party venue in the same car. Orry stepped down for photo-ops, while Munawar joined him, but it was Renne who took a step back and waited for Orry and Munawar to get themselves clicked first.

A section of netizens noticed that she felt out of place and looked lost. In one of the clips, when Orry was seen posing for paparazzi, she posed for the shutterbugs as Orry was posing solo, Munawar pulled Renne's hand back.

Others who were at the party were Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Tara Sutaria among others.

Netizens flocked to the comment section and gave their two cents over Rennee partying with Orry and Munawar.

A user wrote, "What is Sushmita Sen's daughter doing with them..?

Another mentioned, "Is Sushmita Sen's daughter Orry's minion?

The third one said, "What is Sushmita Sen's daughter doing with this Munawar and Orry?

Who wore what

Renee wore a peach strappy crop top and blue denim and completed her look with high heels. Munawar was seen in an all-white comfy casual while Orry was seen in a white jacket and pants with bold text on them.

Orry was inside the BB17 house for a day and interacted with several housemates including Munawar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain among others.

Orry graced the Koffee with Karan's couch and was at its best when Karan quizzed him over being relevant, and how he maintains his social media stardom. Orry is everyone's mutual friend.

During his conversation, Orry also shared that he has a relevant room and minions.

He told Karan, ""To be a minion, you have to be an Orry. You have to think like me, dress like me, work like me, struggle like me and hustle like me. In my relevance room, all my minions come up with ideas. We have mood boards, and they pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant, and that's how I stay in the news. This is a hustle."

When asked how many minions he has, Orry said, "As of right now, we have Orry 2, 4, 5 and 6. There was an Orry 3, but she got more relevant than me, so we killed her off. She's gone now," which has now been revealed to be Ananya Panday.

Orry said, "I am everywhere, and I take great pride in being Orry the omnipresent. But sometimes, people forget that I'm not a mystical creature, and I can't be everywhere. So, we do have the lookalikes that have to be sent out to hold the fort until I arrive."

Take a look at Orry's minions and his relevance room

Orhan Awatramani has dropped a new video announcing a deep dive into 'The Relevance Room', which he first spoke about on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan.

In the video, which he captioned on Instagram as, "Introducing, THE ORRYs ! #TheRelevanceRoom coming on YouTube". Orry begins by saying he is going to introduce the audience to his "minions" while wearing a t-shirt which reads, "Lol, you are not Orry."

"I don't know their names, and I don't want to know their names. They are just known as," he says while walking swiftly in his "office" as the video cuts to 'Orry no 2', 'Orry no 4'.

Then actor Ananya Panday makes an appearance as 'Orry no 3'. "But we killed her for getting too relevant," Orry says as a screen pop-up shows her profile being blocked and later her head from their picture is edited out with Orry holding a knife.

"I am Orry no 1," he says towards the end of the video. "The only one that matters."

About Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee made her acting debut in 2021 with a short film called 'Suttabaazi'. She also lent her voice to the Mahamrityunjai mantra in Sushmita's web series 'Taali'. Speaking to Vogue India about venturing into acting, Renee had said, "I am going to make my own shoes and fill them. I am not my mother's clone, so I don't want to be another her. We are all individuals, and she always encourages us to be our own person—have our own opinions and share our opinions respectfully without hurting anyone's sentiments."

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently spoke about her daughter's interest in pursuing acting. "Renee wants to be an actor. And she will be a very good actor. Taiyaari chaalu hai," she told Instant Bollywood.