Mithai has bombed at the box office as it made a poor collection in its opening weekend. Director Prashant Kumar has now sent out an emotional open letter, taking responsibility for the failure of the movie.
Mithai is a dark comedy film, which has been written, directed and produced by Prashant Kumar. The movie is about a techie, who loses his job three days before his wedding. A burglar robs him of everything of value, including a diamond necklace that he had planned to give to his bride-to-be. How he finds out the robber and gets married forms the crux of the story.
Released in the theatres on February 22, Mithai failed to strike a chord with the audience and garnered mixed reviews. Many viewers said that the director has chosen an experimental genre, which most of the Telugu people not exposed to, but he failed to execute it in a convincing way. He wasted talented actors like Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Kamal Kamaraju with his poor characterisation.
Mithai was an outright reject with many filmgoers walking out of the cinema halls in the middle of its screening. The movie ended up making a poor collection at the box office and incurring losses to its distributors, who could not stop cursing director-cum-producer Prashant Kumar for his failure.
Prashant Kumar decided to respond to his critics through an open letter released to the media. In this emotional letter, the director accepted his failure to connect with the audience and he said that he would take complete responsibility for its failure alone. He added that he would retrospect his work and come back very soon.
Here is the open letter of filmmaker Prashant Kumar:
Okays the verdict is out and My film has tanked, all the stakeholders have lost money. I raise my hand and take responsibility for the failure, somewhere audience failed to connect with the film. Solely my responsibility no one's else's. But at the same time I am proud of Mithai, even when I would have given few hits down the line, when I get old as well I will be proud of Mithai.
From the beginning I used to tell to my crew if its hit we will have success party if it bombs we will have failure party. The cast has slowly started to dissociate themselves, which is pretty much understandable if a film is a hit 100 people come to take credit. If it bombs director is the lonely man standing i am not lonely my cameraman Ravivarman Neelamegam, my sound designer Sachin Sudhakaranand my music director Vivek Sagarand the direction department are standing with me. So I am not standing alone. It's topic for another day why it tanked and other things...I will be back very very soon, I am down but not out. I still stand by my open letter which I wrote when I started the film. If you care to read you can over here.
Cheers alll. It's been a great journey and I enjoyed each and every bit of it.
- Prashant Kumar; Director, Mithai.