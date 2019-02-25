Mithai has bombed at the box office as it made a poor collection in its opening weekend. Director Prashant Kumar has now sent out an emotional open letter, taking responsibility for the failure of the movie.

Mithai is a dark comedy film, which has been written, directed and produced by Prashant Kumar. The movie is about a techie, who loses his job three days before his wedding. A burglar robs him of everything of value, including a diamond necklace that he had planned to give to his bride-to-be. How he finds out the robber and gets married forms the crux of the story.

Released in the theatres on February 22, Mithai failed to strike a chord with the audience and garnered mixed reviews. Many viewers said that the director has chosen an experimental genre, which most of the Telugu people not exposed to, but he failed to execute it in a convincing way. He wasted talented actors like Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Kamal Kamaraju with his poor characterisation.

Mithai was an outright reject with many filmgoers walking out of the cinema halls in the middle of its screening. The movie ended up making a poor collection at the box office and incurring losses to its distributors, who could not stop cursing director-cum-producer Prashant Kumar for his failure.

Prashant Kumar decided to respond to his critics through an open letter released to the media. In this emotional letter, the director accepted his failure to connect with the audience and he said that he would take complete responsibility for its failure alone. He added that he would retrospect his work and come back very soon.

Here is the open letter of filmmaker Prashant Kumar: