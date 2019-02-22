Debutante director Prashant Kumar's Telugu movie Mithai starring Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Kamal Kamaraju, has received mixed review and rating from the audience.

Mithai is a dark adventure crime comedy film, which has been written, directed and produced by Prashant Kumar under his banner Red Ants Cinema. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Its runtime is 2.21 hours.

Mithai movie story: The film is about Sai (Rahul Ramakrishna), who is a techie in his mid-twenties. Unlike a typical brainy computer geek, he is just hanging on to his job. But he gets drunk with his friend Jani (Priyadrshi Pullikonda), when he gets fired three days before his wedding. At this time a robber breaks in and steals his possessions. How Sai finds the thief and gets married form the crux of the story.

Performance: Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Kamal Kamaraju have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Mithai. Arsha, Swetaa Varma, Aditi Myakal, Ravi Varma and Bhushan Kalyan have done justice to their roles and they are also among the big assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Mithai has decent production values and background score, cinematography and beautiful setups are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Mithai movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response for the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's feedback.

Vamshi_@pJ‏ @144vamshi

#mithai 1st half completed @zimbo_7 bhai well explained the characters and I found that the t-shirts wored by sai and jani also telling their charecter. Waiting for second half

Krishna‏ @KrisfrmHy

Just watched #Mithai . A senseless Director wasted the talent of @priyadarshi_i and #RahulRamakrishna . They acted to the roles and as audience, we were expecting some humor and suspense but movie has nothing. senseless Director #Prashanth take some classes from sandeep & bhaskar

Hyd Movies‏ @hydmovies

#Mithai is one of the worst film in recent times, directed wasted two talented comedians, almost one hour scenes are related to drinking, a characters ento, enduku vastayo kuda ardam kaledu it test your patience #MithaiReleasingToday

Ranjith Kumar‏ @TheGabbeta

#Mithai View Point: No sweet and not sweet!