Brad Pitt's name was recently linked with MIT professor Neri Oxman. The famous professor recently opened up about Brad Pitt and all the rumours that swirled around their private lives.

Ever since Brad Pitt parted ways with Angelina Jolie, his name got linked with several celebrated artists. Just after his separation, there were several speculations that he will get back with Jennifer Aniston. Apart from Jennifer, Brad's name was linked with other actresses like Marion Cotillard and Margot Robbie. He was also allegedly linked with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco in 2017. Despite all the claims, Brad Pitt has remained single.

Brad was briefly linked with MIT professor Neri Oxman but the professor recently opened up about the rumours and denied all the claims.

In a recent profile for the New York Times, Neri Oxman denied that she ever dated Brad Pitt. The 42-year-old Oxman met the Academy Award-winning actor through an architecture project at MIT. Oxman described Angelina Jolie's estranged husband as the "last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood" and admitted to wanting to collaborate on a project with the famous actor.

"He brings together the timely and the timeless, which is what cinema is all about," Neri Oxman added.

In addition to this, Neri Oxman added that she had a fun time in spring when paparazzi staked out in front of the Media Lab at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where the pioneer in technology works as a professor of media arts and science. Neri added that she used to leave the Media Lab with meaningful physics books that helped in promoting scientific achievement.

"The Golden Record beats the Caviar quilted flap bag on any given day," Neri Oxman said of the audio time capsule that was sent to Mars in 1977 and added that, "Toting the ultimate message to moon was my message in a bottle to the paparazzi. The Feynman Lectures followed."

Back in 2017, it was speculated that since his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is casually dating but at the same time, "there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point."

As of now, Brad Pitt is currently busy filming Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie and as mentioned, he is not seeing anyone.