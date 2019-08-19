Mission Mangal has had a terrific first weekend at the box office with its collection apparently crossing Rs 100 crore on its day 4. On the other side, Batla House too performed well at the commercial circuit, and inched close to Rs 50 crore by the end of Sunday

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has had an excellent start at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 29.16 crore on the holiday of Independence Day. It became Akshay's biggest opener of all time.

The film had faced a major decline in its earning on second day as the collection was almost half of the opening day business. Mission Mangal had collected Rs 17.28 crore on second day, but picked up strongly on Saturday. The film had earned Rs 23.58 crore on third day at the domestic market.

Nonetheless, Mission Mangal enjoyed huge occupancy in theatres across the country on its day 4, and witnessed a collection bigger than its first day, according to trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The movie collected Rs 31 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Sunday, taking its total earning to over Rs 100 crore by the end of the first weekend, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

On the other hand, John Abraham starrer Batla House too has been doing well at the ticket counters. The film had started with a collection of Rs 15.55 crore, followed by a decline on second day as it earned Rs 8.84 crore. However, it also witnessed a jump in business on Saturday as it collected Rs 10.90 crore on day 3. Batla House witnessed further growth in collection on Sunday as the film collected Rs 12 crore (approximately) on day 4, inching close to Rs 50 crore, according to early estimates.

It will be interesting to see how the two films will perform over the weekdays.