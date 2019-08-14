Much awaited movie Mission Mangal witnessed impressive advance booking, and now the film is also apparently getting good reviews from audience and critics.

While the movie is slated to be released on Thursday, a special screening was held, following which positive words started pouring in for Mission Mangal on social media.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal has the ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Johsi, Nithiya Menen among others.

The film is based on the true event of one of India's biggest space research achievement. Social media is already abuzz with rave reviews for Mission Mangal. A lot of people have been appreciating the film on Twitter.

Although the mainstream critics are yet to give their judgement on the movie, early reviews suggest Mission Mangal is a must watch.

"Went for the special screening of #MissionMangal . Terrific movie, must watch!! The nuanced authenticity of acting does justice with all our ISRO superheroes. Last 25 mins is guaranteed goosebumps," tweeted Varun Jhaveri.

This eve it was pleasure watching movie with @sonakshisinha & @taapsee and our very own hero @akshaykumar. Loved every second of the movie without realisation of time! #MissionMangal is bound to be successful just like the mission itself became BUT the movie is of @vidya_balan," wrote another Twitter user.

What an interesting way to end a good day! Had an amazing time watching the preview of the movie #MissionMangalyaan along with the movie leads @AkshayKumar, @Sonakshisinha, and other cast & crew members. It's a movie very well shot, to depict the glory of @isro and its success. pic.twitter.com/biSSpRhttD — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 13, 2019

Stay tuned for detailed critics' review and rating of Mission Mangal.